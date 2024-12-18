Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook News: Scores again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Martinook scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Martinook is thawing out after a cold snap with three points over his last two games to follow up a drought of eight contests. The 32-year-old's usage remains steady with the Hurricanes, serving in a checking-line capacity. Martinook has eight goals, eight assists, 52 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-12 rating over 31 appearances.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
