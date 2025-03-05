Jordan Martinook News: Scores, assists Tuesday

Martinook recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Martinook posted his first multi-point effort since Jan. 17, when he recorded two assists in a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights, and he also snapped a five-game scoring drought. Martinook has recorded 29 points this season (11 goals, 18 assists) and is on pace to deliver career-high numbers in several categories, including points, if he stays healthy and consistent with his production.