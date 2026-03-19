Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook News: Scores shortie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Martinook scored a shorthanded goal on five shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

Martinook has three goals over his last seven contests. The 33-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 23 points, 102 hits, 40 blocked shots, 29 PIM and 97 shots on goal over 65 appearances this season. Martinook is a fixture on the Hurricanes' third line and penalty kill, giving him a little upside in deep fantasy formats.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
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