Jordan Martinook News: Slated to suit up Tuesday
Martinook (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup against the Bruins on Tuesday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Martinook missed only one game -- Sunday in Ottawa -- so his injury was seemingly a minor one. The 33-year-old is projected to skate on the third line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Jordan Staal versus Boston.
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