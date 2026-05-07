Jordan Martinook News: Supplies two assists Thursday
Martinook earned two assists, including one while shorthanded, and added two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.
Martinook picked up his first multi-point effort of the playoffs by assisting goals for Jordan Staal and Nikolaj Ehlers. Through seven postseason contests, Martinook has earned a goal, two assists, 15 shots on net, 18 hits, seven blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating. He plays a key defensive role on the third line, so don't expect the veteran winger to make a huge impact on offense.
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