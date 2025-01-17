Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Martinook News: Supplies two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Martinook notched two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Martinook has five helpers over his last 12 outings, though they've come in just two of those games. He helped out on both of Seth Jarvis' tallies in Friday's win. Martinook is up to 22 points, 71 shots on net, 55 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 46 appearances. He's still on pace for a career year, but the winger will need to show a little more consistency to become a reliable depth option in fantasy.

