Jordan Martinook News: Tallies in Sunday's win

Martinook scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Martinook snapped a four-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 32-year-old winger has been on the third line for the bulk of this season, serving as a steady veteran on the Hurricanes' checking line. He's at 13 goals, 32 points, 103 shots on net, 78 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 17 appearances. He's three points away from setting a career high, which would top his 34-point performance from 2022-23.