Jordan Martinook News: Tallies on empty net in blowout win

Martinook scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over Utah.

Martinook ended a six-game goal drought, during which he had one assist. His tally was at 17:16 of the third period, though the Hurricanes were able to get one more goal after that. Martinook is now at 10 goals, 26 points, 83 shots on net, 67 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 56 appearances this season. It's a pace that could see him push for his first 40-point campaign, though he should be able to reach the 30-point mark for a third straight year even if his offense slips.