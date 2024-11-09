Jordan Martinook News: Three points in road loss

Martinook scored twice on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Martinook has four goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. It's likely a temporary burst of offense for the 32-year-old -- he's a decent depth scorer in a third-line role but rarely sustains a significant pace. The winger has four goals, eight points, 24 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-7 rating through 13 outings this season.