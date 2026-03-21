Jordan Oesterle News: Buries two goals Saturday
Oesterle scored two goals in AHL Milwaukee's 5-2 win over Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Oesterle has 10 goals on the season, including five over his last five games. For the season, Oesterle is up to 37 points, 117 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 59 appearances. The veteran defenseman hasn't gotten a call-up this season, as the Predators have leaned on their prospects to get looks late in the campaign.
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