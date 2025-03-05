Jordan Oesterle News: Finally finds back of net

Oesterle scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

The veteran blueliner finally got some puck luck, as his shot from the faceoff circle early in the second period deflected off a Nashville defender and snuck past Juuse Saros. Oesterle's last goal came with the Red Wings on Dec. 29, 2022, and he'd gone 71 NHL appearances since without lighting the lamp. He's had trouble establishing a regular spot with Boston even with Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Hampus Lindholm (knee) on IR, but Tuesday's goal might provide Oesterle with a boost in confidence.