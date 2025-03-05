Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Oesterle headshot

Jordan Oesterle News: Finally finds back of net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Oesterle scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

The veteran blueliner finally got some puck luck, as his shot from the faceoff circle early in the second period deflected off a Nashville defender and snuck past Juuse Saros. Oesterle's last goal came with the Red Wings on Dec. 29, 2022, and he'd gone 71 NHL appearances since without lighting the lamp. He's had trouble establishing a regular spot with Boston even with Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Hampus Lindholm (knee) on IR, but Tuesday's goal might provide Oesterle with a boost in confidence.

Jordan Oesterle
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now