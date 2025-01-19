Jordan Oesterle News: Gets on scoresheet Saturday

Oesterle posted an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Senators.

Oesterle played for just the third time in eight January games. He also ended his 11-game point drought. The 32-year-old defenseman appears to have a clearer path to playing time while both Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) and Hampus Lindholm (lower body) are out. Oesterle is at four assists, 17 shots on net, 16 hits and 30 blocked shots through 18 NHL outings this season, so he's unlikely to be of interest in most fantasy formats.