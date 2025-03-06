Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Oesterle headshot

Jordan Oesterle News: Grabbed off waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Oesterle was claimed off waivers by Nashville from Boston on Thursday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Oesterle had a goal and six points in 22 appearances with Boston this season. Nashville has three defensemen on injured reserve -- Roman Josi (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Adam Wilsby (upper body) -- and traded blueliner Luke Schenn to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, so the Predators needed some extra depth. Oesterle might alternate between being a healthy scratch and serving on the third pairing.

