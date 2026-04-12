Jordan Oesterle News: Loaned to AHL affiliate
Oesterle was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
Oesterle made his NHL season debut against Utah on Thursday, earning two blocked shots and one hit in 14:05 of ice time. He has 14 goals and 46 points in 65 AHL appearances this season.
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