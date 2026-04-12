Jordan Oesterle headshot

Jordan Oesterle News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Oesterle was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.

Oesterle made his NHL season debut against Utah on Thursday, earning two blocked shots and one hit in 14:05 of ice time. He has 14 goals and 46 points in 65 AHL appearances this season.

Jordan Oesterle
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Oesterle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Oesterle See More
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
202 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Reactions
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Reactions
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 21, 2022
FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets
Author Image
Jason Chen
December 10, 2021
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
April 1, 2021