Jordan Oesterle News: Nabs assist Sunday

Oesterle produced an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Oesterle has bounced between the NHL and AHL multiple times over the last few weeks. The 32-year-old defenseman's helper Sunday was his first point to go with two shots on net, three hits and four blocked shots over four appearances. He's competing for playing time with Parker Wotherspoon, at least until Hampus Lindholm (lower body) can return, which is expected to be multiple weeks away.