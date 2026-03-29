Jordan Oesterle headshot

Jordan Oesterle News: Nets two goals for Admirals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Oesterle scored twice in AHL Milwaukee's 3-2 overtime win over Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Oesterle's hot March continues -- he's netted nine goals and added two assists over his last 10 contests. That gives the defenseman 14 goals and 28 helpers through 63 appearances this season. While he's been a full-time AHL player in 2025-26, he could be the next man up if the Predators need defensive depth late in the campaign.

Jordan Oesterle
Nashville Predators
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