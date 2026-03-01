Jordan Oesterle News: Records three assists
Oesterle notched three assists in AHL Milwaukee's 4-3 overtime win over Manitoba on Sunday.
Oesterle was heavily involved in this win. He's earned nine assists during his seven-game streak, but he has gone 11 contests without a goal. The veteran defenseman is up to 31 points in 51 outings, but he's unlikely to be the first in line for a call-up if the Predators' defense needs reinforcements.
