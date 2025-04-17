Jordan Spence News: Assists in consecutive contests

Spence notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Spence has a helper in each of the last two games, and he's earned seven points and a plus-8 rating across his last 15 appearances. The 24-year-old blueliner is at 28 points, a plus-23 rating, 86 shots on net, 80 hits and 77 blocked shots through 79 regular-season appearances. He's projected to begin the playoffs in the lineup, but if he struggles, he could be bumped for Kyle Burroughs or Jacob Moverare.