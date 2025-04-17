Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Spence headshot

Jordan Spence News: Assists in consecutive contests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Spence notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Spence has a helper in each of the last two games, and he's earned seven points and a plus-8 rating across his last 15 appearances. The 24-year-old blueliner is at 28 points, a plus-23 rating, 86 shots on net, 80 hits and 77 blocked shots through 79 regular-season appearances. He's projected to begin the playoffs in the lineup, but if he struggles, he could be bumped for Kyle Burroughs or Jacob Moverare.

Jordan Spence
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
