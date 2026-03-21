Jordan Spence headshot

Jordan Spence News: Four assists in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Spence delivered two assists in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday. He fired five shots.

Spence has four assists in his last four games. He had gone nine games without a point prior to that span. Spence has four goals, 19 assists, 84 shots, 46 blocks and 39 hits in 60 games this season.

Jordan Spence
Ottawa Senators
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