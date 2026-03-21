Jordan Spence News: Four assists in last four games
Spence delivered two assists in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday. He fired five shots.
Spence has four assists in his last four games. He had gone nine games without a point prior to that span. Spence has four goals, 19 assists, 84 shots, 46 blocks and 39 hits in 60 games this season.
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