Jordan Spence News: Helps out on power play

Spence logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Spence has two assists over his last three games, but that follows a stretch of no points across 16 contests. The 23-year-old has started to see more regular power-play time again on the second unit over the last couple of weeks. He's now at six points (two on the power play), 29 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 29 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 26 outings overall. Spence will likely continue to see bottom-four usage overall, and with the Kings leaning on seven-defensemen lineups lately, he could be in line for an even smaller role than usual.