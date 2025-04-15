Jordan Spence News: Manages helper Tuesday

Spence logged an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Spence helped out on a Samuel Helenius goal in the first period. The 24-year-old Spence has earned three points over six games since he was scratched April 3 versus Utah. The blueliner has put together a career year with four goals, 23 assists, 85 shots on net, 80 hits, 77 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 78 outings.