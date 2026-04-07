Jordan Spence headshot

Jordan Spence News: New career mark in points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Spence scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-2 victory over the Lightning.

Spence ripped a wrist shot over Jonas Johansson's glove from the edge of the right circle that bounced off the back bar and careened down the ice. Spence set a new career high for points in a season with 29 (seven goals, 22 assists), which bested his previous high of 28 (2024-25). Since March 15, Spence has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 13 games.

Jordan Spence
Ottawa Senators
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