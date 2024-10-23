Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Spence headshot

Jordan Spence News: Notches helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 6:57am

Spence produced an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Spence has been steady early in the season, recording three assists over six appearances. He helped out on a Warren Foegele tally in the second period of this contest. Spence has added four shots on net, seven hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He continues to see power-play time, which makes him a depth option for fantasy managers in need of a little offense from the blue line.

Jordan Spence
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News