Jordan Spence News: Notches helper in loss

Spence produced an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Spence has been steady early in the season, recording three assists over six appearances. He helped out on a Warren Foegele tally in the second period of this contest. Spence has added four shots on net, seven hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He continues to see power-play time, which makes him a depth option for fantasy managers in need of a little offense from the blue line.