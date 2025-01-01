Jordan Spence News: Plucks apple in win

Spence produced an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Spence has racked up six assists over his last seven outings. He completed an aerial stretch pass to Andre Lee for the Kings' opening goal at 6:23 of the second period. Spence continues to offer decent scoring from the blue line with 13 points, 36 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-9 rating over 36 appearances this season.