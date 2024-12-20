Jordan Spence News: Provides two helpers

Spence notched two assists, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Spence is rolling on offense with a goal and five assists over his last eight outings. Thursday marked his first multi-point effort of the season. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, eight helpers, 34 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 29 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 31 contests. He does a little of everything and should be rostered in deep fantasy formats.