Jordan Spence News: Puts up assist Sunday

Spence logged an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Spence has four helpers over his last 11 contests. The 24-year-old defenseman continues to play regularly in a bottom-four role, but he's currently out of the mix for power-play time, which will limit his offense. Overall, he's matched his career-high point total from last season (24) in the same number of games (71). He's added 77 shots on net, 70 hits, 70 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating in 2024-25, showing a little more physicality thanks to a slightly larger role.