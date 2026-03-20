Jordan Spence News: Sets up game-winner

Spence logged an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Spence has two helpers over his last three games. He's earned five assists during his ongoing 16-game goal drought. The 25-year-old has picked up extra responsibilities, including more power-play time, in the absence of Jake Sanderson (upper body). Spence has 21 points, 79 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 39 hits and a plus-15 rating through 59 appearances this season.