Jordan Spence News: Seven points in last eight games

Spence scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning. He had four shots.

Spence pushed the score to 2-0 just 4:25 into the game when he knocked a rebound into an open net after Andrei Vasilevskiy was out of position after a sprawling save. Spence has seven points (one goal, six assists) and 13 shots over the past eight games.