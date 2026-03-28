Jordan Spence headshot

Jordan Spence News: Seven points in last eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Spence scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning. He had four shots.

Spence pushed the score to 2-0 just 4:25 into the game when he knocked a rebound into an open net after Andrei Vasilevskiy was out of position after a sprawling save. Spence has seven points (one goal, six assists) and 13 shots over the past eight games.

Jordan Spence
Ottawa Senators
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