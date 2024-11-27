Jordan Spence News: Sticking in lineup amid slump

Spence was held off the scoresheet for the 15th game in a row in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Spence has 22 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 16 hits over that span. There's good news to be had -- he's stayed in the lineup regularly and has maintained a power-play role on the second unit, but he was battling with Brandt Clarke for time on the first unit in October. For now, the Kings are rolling with a five-forward configuration on the first unit. Spence had four points over his first seven outings of the season, so there's room for optimism that he can turn things around.