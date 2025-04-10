Jordan Spence News: Tacks on goal in win

Spence scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Spence has contributed six points and a plus-9 rating over his last 15 outings. The 24-year-old has played regularly this season, and he's seen a slightly larger role in the last couple of games while the Kings are without Drew Doughty (ankle) and Joel Edmundson (upper body). Spence has career highs in goals (four), points (26), blocked shots (75), hits (72) and plus-minus rating (plus-20) through 75 appearances.