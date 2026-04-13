Jordan Staal Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Staal will not be in the lineup versus the Flyers on Monday due to an undisclosed injury.
Staal's injury is probably something that he could have played through, but the Hurricanes have been resting much of their roster ahead of the postseason. With a back-to-back on the schedule, it's unclear if Staal will suit up in the season finale versus the Islanders on Tuesday.
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