Jordan Staal

Jordan Staal Injury: Game-time call in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Staal (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's road game against the Ducks, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Staal missed his first game of the season Saturday against the Kings due to his lower-body injury. In addition to Staal, Seth Jarvis (undisclosed) is a game-time call for Sunday's game. Mark Jankowski will center the third line again if Staal is unable to suit up.

