Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal Injury: Not on road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 2:12pm

Staal (lower body) didn't accompany Carolina on the team's four-game road trip, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Saturday.

Staal has already missed the last three games and could be out until at least April 12 versus the Rangers if he doesn't join the team on the road. He has collected 12 goals, 33 points, 99 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 127 hits in 71 appearances this season. Due to Staal's absence, Tyson Jost has occupied a bottom-six spot in the lineup.

