Jordan Staal Injury: Out with undisclosed injury

Staal (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Senators, the team announced.

This is just the fourth game that Staal will have missed this season with the prior three all coming in November. The 37-year-old has had a great season so far, currently one goal away from his first 20-goal season since the 2015-16 campaign. Expect Jesperi Kotkaniemi to work his way back into the lineup with Staal out of action.