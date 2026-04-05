Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal Injury: Out with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Staal (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Senators, the team announced.

This is just the fourth game that Staal will have missed this season with the prior three all coming in November. The 37-year-old has had a great season so far, currently one goal away from his first 20-goal season since the 2015-16 campaign. Expect Jesperi Kotkaniemi to work his way back into the lineup with Staal out of action.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Staal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Staal See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
35 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
56 days ago
Category Targets: Riding Hot Streaks Into New Year
NHL
Category Targets: Riding Hot Streaks Into New Year
Author Image
Corey Abbott
98 days ago