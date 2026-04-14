Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Staal (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders.

Staal will get one more game off, giving him a full week between contests. He is presumably being rested and can be expected to be back in his usual third-line role for Game 1 of the playoffs.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
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