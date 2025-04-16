Jordan Staal News: Among scratches against Habs

Staal will be rested versus Montreal on Wednesday.

Staal joins six other players who will be getting the night off Wednesday in order to get them ready ahead of the postseason. Since the Hurricanes will still be in action versus Ottawa on Thursday, the team will likely shuffle the lines up again, which means Staal could still be in action for that contest. With 36 points this year, Staal reached the 30-point threshold for the fifth straight year and eighth time in the last 10 seasons.