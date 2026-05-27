Jordan Staal News: Buries goal in Game 4 win

Staal scored a goal and added five hits in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Staal ended a four-game point drought with the tally. The center has two goals, three assists, 16 shots, 61 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 12 playoff contests. Staal continues to play in a middle-six role, and while he's not setting the tone on offense, he's adding plenty of physicality and defensive work to keep the Hurricanes' structure in place.