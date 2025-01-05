Jordan Staal News: Deals assist Sunday

Staal logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Staal helped out on the second of Seth Jarvis' two goals in the second period. It's been six games since Staal's last goal, but he has two assists over his last three contests. The veteran center is up to 16 points, 55 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-5 rating over 40 outings this season. While he plays on the third line, he's seen a bump in ice time lately at the expense of Jesperi Kotkaniemi.