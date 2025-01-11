Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal News: Extends prolific stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Staal recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Staal has been on a tear of late and has recorded multi-point performance in three games in a row while finding the twine each time. The veteran has been playing very well and has recorded points in five of his last six appearances, tallying nine points (five goals, four assists) in that stretch despite holding a bottom-six role.

