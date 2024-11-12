Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Staal News: Extends streak to three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Staal recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Staal struggled to make an impact in the first weeks of the season, but he's been playing better of late and has cracked the scoresheet in three games in a row. He's up to one goal and three assists in that span, but his advanced age and role as a bottom-six forward suggest he's not worthy of a lot of fantasy consideration outside of deeper formats.

