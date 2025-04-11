Jordan Staal News: Gets assist in second game back

Staal posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Staal has been back for two games since he missed four contests due to a lower-body injury. He's back in his usual third-line role, so expect Staal to see heavily defensive assignments to close out the regular season unless head coach Rod Brind'Amour wants to rest him. Staal has produced 34 points, 102 shots on net, 131 hits and a plus-14 rating over 73 outings this season, right in line with his level of production over the last seven years.