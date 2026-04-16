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Jordan Staal News: Healthy for postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Staal (undisclosed) was back at practice Thursday, according to Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News,

Staal was given the last two games off to rest for the playoffs. He had 20 goals and 36 points in 75 regular-season games in 2025-26. He is expected to be the Hurricanes' third line center during the playoffs.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
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