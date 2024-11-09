Jordan Staal News: Helpers in back-to-back games

Staal notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Staal has an assist in back-to-back contests after enduring a 10-game slump. The 36-year-old center continues to play in more of a defensive role on the third line, but he's been swept up in strong stretches from linemates Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis. Staal has three points, 12 shots on net, six PIM, 18 hits and a plus-4 rating over 13 outings this season.