Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal News: Knocking on door of 20-goal year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Staal scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Staal scored for the third time in the last four games. The 37-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, putting him on the doorstep of his first 20-goal year since 2015-16. In recent campaigns, Staal has been a steady source of hits while finishing around the 35-point mark, giving him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats. He's at 32 points, 96 shots on net, 150 hits, 41 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 69 appearances this season.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
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