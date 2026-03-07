Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal News: Lights lamp Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:23am

Staal scored a goal, took two shots and posted a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Staal snapped a four-game scoring drought with a third-period empty-netter that gave the Hurricanes a 5-3 lead. The 37-year-old veteran is no longer the player he once was, but he remains productive in a bottom-six role. He's up to 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) in 59 contests in 2025-26. He looks poised to reach the 30-point plateau for a sixth straight season and could even hit the 40-point mark if he embarks on another hot streak. He hasn't recorded 40 points in a season since the 2017-18 campaign.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
