Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal News: Lights lamp in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Staal scored a goal, put two shots on net and dished out four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Staal doubled the Hurricanes' lead just seven minutes into the opening period before the Canadiens would shut them out the rest of the way. Overall, Staal is up to 18 goals, 31 points, 94 shots on net, 150 hits and 38 blocked shots through 68 games this season. Carolina's captain has displayed his all-around value as of late with two goals, three points and 15 hits over the last four games. The 20-year NHL veteran still offers plenty of value in fantasy leagues that value category coverage and banger stats.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
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