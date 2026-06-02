Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal News: Lights lamp in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Staal scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Staal has scored twice over his last three games. The 37-year-old center continues to offer high-quality work in a middle-six role, including decent depth scoring. This postseason, he has earned three goals, three assists, 21 shots on net, 67 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 14 appearances.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
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