Jordan Staal News: Lights lamp in loss

Staal scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Staal has scored twice over his last three games. The 37-year-old center continues to offer high-quality work in a middle-six role, including decent depth scoring. This postseason, he has earned three goals, three assists, 21 shots on net, 67 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 14 appearances.