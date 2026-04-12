Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal News: One of each Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Staal scored a goal, registered an assist, placed four shots on net and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Staal found the back of the net just over 13 minutes into regulation before picking up a secondary helper in the final seconds of the contest on Sean Walker's empty-net goal. Overall, Staal is up to 20 goals, 36 points, 107 shots on net, 166 hits and 48 blocked shots across 75 games this season. With a pair of games remaining on Carolina's regular-season schedule, the team captain is just two points shy of matching his highest point total across his last eight seasons. The 37-year-old center hasn't appeared to have lost a step since last season, as he's matched or surpassed his season totals in most major stat categories from a year ago. He's currently on an eight-point, 11-game streak and holds solid streaming value in most fantasy leagues for the remainder of the season.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
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