Jordan Staal News: Picks up assist in win
Staal notched an assist and five hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Staal has earned four assists over his last four contests while playing in his usual third-line role. The 36-year-old center helped out on a William Carrier tally that tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. Through 33 games, Staal has three goals, 10 assists, 43 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-8 rating. His role isn't going to change -- he's a shutdown center who will be on the ice for the toughest matchups, so offense is secondary to defense for him.
