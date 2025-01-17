Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Staal headshot

Jordan Staal News: Picks up helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Staal logged an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Following a stretch of five goals and three assists over four games from Jan. 5-10, he was held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. The Hurricanes shuffled their lines for this game, and Staal was able to set up the second of Seth Jarvis' tallies, which came at 6:09 of the third period. Staal is up to 24 points, 63 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-11 rating over 46 appearances. The center has a chance to reach the 40-point mark for the first time since 2017-18, though he would have to sustain a decent portion of his recent success on offense.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now